Wadeville Action Group drives positive change

In 2023, a diverse coalition of business leaders united with a shared purpose – to drive positive change in Wadeville (Germiston). Recognising the need for a collective voice, they established the Wadeville Action Group (WAG), a non-profit organisation (NPO) that represents the area’s business community and is implementing a programme of improvement and advocacy.

Today, WAG proudly boasts 66 members, from small businesses to multinational corporations resident in the area, and a growing roster of partners. This diverse and active group is united behind a single goal: to rebuild and strengthen Wadeville.

Malcolm Moriarty, WAG Chairman, said “Each member brings unique value to our mission, contributing their expertise, resources, and dedication to our community’s future. Together, we’re creating lasting positive change through collaboration and mutual support.”

WAG’s goal is to make sure that:

infrastructure is well-maintained,

water and power outages become a thing of the past,

safety is prioritised,

that businesses, residents, and employees take pride in their environment.

Through strategic engagement with local government and community stakeholders, WAG is creating a platform that amplifies the voices of Wadeville’s business community and drives positive change in the area.

While litter removal is the most visible part of WAG’s activities, its responsibilities and ambitions extend well beyond “cleaning and greening”, and include rebuilding infrastructure, protecting and securing the area, improving services and governance, boosting economic growth, and promoting social wellbeing.

WAG has also partnered with the NCPC (National Cleaner Production Centre – an initiative of the CSIR) to rejuvenate Wadeville, and has signed an MoU with the Ekurhuleni Municipality, enabling collaborative progress on service delivery.

Regular meetings, sustained pressure, and persistent follow-ups are being undertaken with the City of Ekurhuleni and the local Ward Councillor to address the ongoing water and electricity challenges in Wadeville. These efforts remain crucial in driving accountability and securing long-overdue improvements in service delivery for the area.

WAG has also initiated an economic study which aims to quantify revenue generated by Wadeville via rates and taxes; business losses due to power and water outages; and the impact of investment delays in the area due to infrastructure challenges. WAG’s security portfolio, meanwhile, is scoping the cost of a CCTV camera network and control room.

WAG is making progress in these matters, but its influence can only grow if its membership expands and partnerships mature. The NPO’s immediate goal is to broaden its membership from 66 to 120. This would represent 51% representation in the area, which would allow WAG to access national infrastructure funding to invest in Wadeville’s improvement.

WAG’s current members are generously providing their time and resources. Notably, this has included:

Ardagh Glass Packaging – Provision of a motor vehicle and office space, assistance with financial and communication functions

– Provision of a motor vehicle and office space, assistance with financial and communication functions Videx Mining – vehicle-tracker support, PPE donations, pothole repairs

– vehicle-tracker support, PPE donations, pothole repairs SA Tube and Honing – PPE donations, operational support

– PPE donations, operational support Hyco – Water supply for staff and services

– Water supply for staff and services Lasher Tools – Hand tools and equipment

– Hand tools and equipment O’Reilly Industries – Manufacturing of waste bins

– Manufacturing of waste bins Macsteel – Office and storeroom space, payroll facilitation, vehicle servicing

– Office and storeroom space, payroll facilitation, vehicle servicing Krost Shelving – Procurement services

Moriarty concludes: “We want WAG to be a truly representative organisation, and expanding our membership is an important next step in making sure that WAG has the mandate and backing to set ambitious goals and sustain vital services – from daily area maintenance to enhanced security measures. Whether through time, skills, or resources, every contribution makes a difference in Wadeville’s journey forward.”

