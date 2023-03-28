Waitress saves child who was choking while she was on duty

On 22nd March 2023, at Wimpy Mayville Mall, Pretoria, Olga Fakude, a waitress on duty, saved the life of a child who started choking shortly after eating her breakfast.

Olga, who has worked at Wimpy for the past six years, says that she noticed the child choking on her food at a table she was serving.

Having done a first aid course a few years back, Olga sprang into action. She began doing abdominal thrusts which enabled the child to cough up the lodged food. Within a few seconds, the child started breathing normally again – much to the relief of her parents.

Olga said she was very happy she was able to help because she loves children. The child’s mother has expressed how grateful she is for the waitress reacting the way she did.

Portia Zulu, Store Manager of Wimpy Mayville Mall, is proud of Olga’s heroic act and wishes to thank her for her amazing handling of the situation.

PR Contact:

Cat Carstens

Cat@actorvate.co.za