Walk for Cancer – Com’on.

The Breast Health Foundation (BHF) together with the Cancer Alliance and our partners, will be hosting “One Step at a Time Cancer Warrior Walk” in the JHB Zoo on 4 Feb 2018 to commemorate World Cancer Day. The VIP Village is proudly brought to you by

One Step at a Time, is an initiative of the Breast Health Foundation and is symbolic of personal victory over diagnosis and treatment to survivorship, and stands as an example of what is possible.

The journey began, in 2016, when five breast cancer survivors trekked to Everest Base Camp. Everest represents the epitome of human conquest and achievement therefore this was a public demonstration of the strength of these brave warriors and the human spirit.

In addition, exercise plays an imperative role in long-term health while walking is an ideal form of exercise that can be enjoyed by survivors, their families and supporters. This event is for anyone/everyone affected by all types of cancer.

World Cancer Day gives us a chance to reflect on what we can do, make a pledge and take action. So join us as, ‘We can. I can.’