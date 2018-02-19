Walking a dog!

300 Dogs walked the Sea Point Promenade

On Sunday the 18th of February the Mdzananda Animal Clinic, in partnership with Vondi’s Holistic Pet Nutrition, hosted its third annual Paws on the Promenade dog walk fundraiser. The morning’s 5km walk started off at the Mouille point lighthouse and extended to the Sea Point swimming pool and back.

“This was our largest and most successful Paws on the Promenade yet,” says Marcelle du Plessis, event organizer. “We are so grateful and excited about the wonderful attendance of 300 dogs and 464 humans. Dogs of all shapes and sizes came from across the cape peninsula to join us on this scenic walk.”

On a budget of just R1685 to put together the event, Mdzananda was able to raise a total of R29 000 in profit. The funds raised will go towards medication and medical consumable costs of the clinic based in Khayelitsha. Mdzananda is an NPO animal clinic which treats up to 700 pets per month through their consultation rooms, hospital, theatre, mobile clinics, animal ambulance and stray pet rehoming.

“We look forward to hosting our next Paws on the Promenade in 2019 and hope for it to grow in leaps and bounds every year,” says du Plessis.

Issued by Marcelle du Plessis, Fundraising and Communications Manager, Mdzananda Animal Clinic, marcelle@mdzananda.co.za, 082 357 7613