We Say YES to Youth Employment

By Tshidiso Masopha

The unrelenting determination of SA’s youth is often overshadowed by the alarming youth unemployment rate and general apathy that we feel towards the future. Our unemployment rate is sitting at a disquieting 41,7% for those between 25 to 34 years old.

The Youth Employment Service (YES) teamed up with the Daily Maverick to celebrate under 35s who’ve managed to avoid becoming a part of this unsavoury statistic.

The inaugural ‘YES Top 35 Under 35 Awards’ recognised the momentous achievements of YES alumni who are making a mark in their respective fields. However, the ceremony was not about recognition solely. It also gave a glimmer of light to future leaders who are still cocooning.

YES is the largest full-time youth employment programme in South Africa. It’s only 12 months old, yet they’ve achieved a post-programme employment rate of roughly 45%. Additionally, the programme has already injected R8.3 billion into the economy to support youth salaries.

These were the 7 awardees on the night:

Retail award: Somila Skelem (Famous Brands) Mining/Manufacturing/Automotive award: Karabo Mtsweni (Adient PPC) Finance: Tshegofatso Sekwele: (Kumba Iron Ore/Sishen Iron Ore youth, now works for AAP) Creative/Tourism: Madibeng Levy Sekonya – (YCC youth, FORD) Entrepreneurship: Humbulani Moeketsi, founder, Mbono Media (CTrack Fleet Management) Tech winner: Phakitso Mohale – (sponsor: Microsoft, IP: Edunova) Daily Maverick Award: Gcina Twala (YCC, FORD) & Thato Mokwebo (Alex Drones, Johnson Matthey)

Each awardee received a laptop (in the case of the Daily Maverick award, it is one laptop shared between the two of them for their business). They also received SLOW lounge access for a year, which is widely considered an extreme luxury amongst domestic and international travellers.

Whereas the entrepreneurship award winner received sponsored accounting services for their business over a one-year term.

Daily Maverick has launched a live online Youth Employment Hub that aims to create awareness of the impact YES and its partners have made on youth unemployment. The Youth Employment Hub will be an ongoing resource that will tackle this critical issue our country faces.

One of the underlying observations that was communicated at the awards is that youth unemployment is a global issue. For instance, Italy takes 2nd place when it comes to G20 countries in terms of youth unemployment, tailing SA.

The Top 35 Under 35 Awards are not only inspiring for the youth of our country. They also provide evidence that we have the talent and willingness to succeed if given the resources, regardless of age.