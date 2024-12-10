We Step Up to help South Africa Grow – Volunteers are the heroes of our country

09 December 2024: In South Africa, we have seen the transformative power of philanthropy and volunteerism in addressing the unique challenges our country faces. From tackling poverty and inequality to strengthening our education system and promoting environmental sustainability, volunteers play an instrumental role in driving positive change.

Our nation has a proud tradition of collective action, and we have witnessed the ways in which communities come together to support one another and rebuild. Most recently, we saw this approach playout in assisting with the disaster relief in areas impacted by adverse weather events in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. People donated money, material, and more importantly their time to help impacted communities.

This spirit of volunteerism is a testament to our resilience and shared commitment to creating a better future where all South Africans can thrive and grow.

In the past, philanthropy and volunteerism were seen as “nice-to-haves” in the context of a fast-moving, execution focused corporate world. Alternatively, volunteerism was specifically seen as something to do on symbolically significant days such as Mandela Day, Earth Day, World Food Day among others.

We don’t share this largely myopic and cynical viewpoint.

For us, volunteering is not just about giving time when it suits; it is about giving hope, providing support, and making a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most.

Whether you have spent countless hours helping at local shelters, mentoring young people, supporting environmental causes, or aiding in disaster relief efforts, you have proven that kindness, dedication, and compassion can reshape communities. The act of volunteering is an essential thread in the social fabric, connecting people from all walks of life to work together for the greater good.

Standard Bank has a proud track record of fostering volunteerism and philanthropy – we know that everyone can make a difference no matter where they are. We have long played a leading role in finding the difficult but necessary task of integrating social responsibility into our core business operations.

Through our ongoing volunteer programmes and partnerships with organisations such as ForGood that create the platform for volunteers to meet and connect to worthy causes, we have created meaningful opportunities for our employees to give back, making a tangible difference in communities across South Africa.

We have seen over 5,000 committed volunteers in South Africa, donating their time, skills and their money – almost R3 million in 2023 alone to just causes. Our Rand for Rand Matching Programme which sits on the ForGood platform allowed the bank to match every Rand donated by our employees to charitable causes.

Since its inception, the program has raised millions of Rands, providing vital funding for a range of social initiatives focused on education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

This initiative has not only encouraged employees to get involved but has amplified the collective impact of their contributions, creating lasting change for communities across the country.

We recently hosted an awards evening to acknowledge the key people who take on the difficult and underappreciated task of volunteering to make impactful difference to the disinherited, underprivileged, and disheartened. Each one of the volunteers we gathered to recognise demonstrated an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others over the course of the year but more broadly over a number of years.

The bank’s commitment to volunteering and matching donations proves that corporate responsibility goes far beyond financial support—it’s about creating a culture of care and active involvement.

In closing, let us remember that volunteering is not just about what we give; it’s about what we build and grow together. The generosity, dedication, and care shown by our volunteers remind us that real change starts with people coming together to serve their communities.

Let us continue to nurture the spirit of volunteering and work together to create a South Africa where every person can grow.