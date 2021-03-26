Webinar Invitation: “Heartbeat of a Nation: South African Behavior and the evolution of National Identity in turbulent times”

Dear Media colleague,

Following our postponement of our webinar due to unforeseen circumstances.

It is our pleasure to re-invite you to attend the upcoming webinar that will be hosted by Brand South Africa and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition ( link below)

(Attached) Programme includes;

Ms Nomalungelo Gina, Deputy Minister – Department of Trade, Industry and Competition

Ms Thandi Tobias, Board Chairperson – Brand South Africa

To access the webinar please click anywhere on the invitation above or use the link provided below, with the Meeting ID and Passcode:

https://zoom.us/j/97587937024?pwd=TEdwczh3c1F3aWxnRmdvUVZNVTdvUT09

Meeting ID: 975 8793 7024

Passcode: 580512

For more enquiries and interview opportunities please contact: Ntombi Ntanzi; Ntombin@brandsouthafrica.com or 064 890 6819

This electronic communication and the attached file(s) are subject to a disclaimer which can be viewed at http://www.brandsouthafrica.com/terms-and-conditions . If you are unable to view the disclaimer, please email info@brandsouthafrica.com for a copy.