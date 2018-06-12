Well done SA – a great sporting weekend

Well done SA!

Nothing like a weekend of good sporting results to create a positive vibe for a day or two.

Blitzboks win World Series

Comrades won by two South Africans

Springboks beat England

Bafana Bafana wins Plate Final

Comrades gruelling 90.184 km down run was won by Bongumusa Mthembu (Men) in 5:26:35 and Ann Ashworth (Women) in 6:10:04. Do the sums, that’s an average of well under 4 mins per km for Bongumusa and just over 4 mins per km for Ann.

South Africa’s sevens team has won the Paris Sevens to unseat Fiji at the top and, most critically, claim the World Series. The Blitzboks beat England 24-14 in the final on Sunday evening, beating Fiji by just two points overall.

A historical Springbok victory at Siya Kolisi’s captaincy debut, beating England 42-39 after trailing by 20 points after 15 minutes made for a refreshingly bright weekend of South African sport.

And Bafana Bafana won the COSAFA Cup Plate Final

What a weekend!