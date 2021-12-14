Wellington Hotelier Cycles 8 000 km in Aid of StreetSmart

Seasoned hotelier Angelo Casu makes every kilometre count on his mountain bike racing for StreetSmart to raise funds and extend a hand to South Africa’s most vulnerable children.

Co-owner of the exclusive 5-star Grande Dédale Country House in Wellington, Angelo, who has been cycling with a purpose for StreetSmart since 2017, covered nearly 8 000 km over seven mountain bike races this year, single-handedly raising almost R50 000.

With his go-getting spirit and sheer grit, Angelo saved the worst for last, completing the gruelling Munga MTB single stage endurance race from Bloemfontein to Wellington in early December. The mountain bike race covered 1 050 km in 120 hours.

Elated about finishing the toughest mountain bike race in Africa, Angelo is even more grateful to the people who supported him over all seven races and 8 000 km this year raising much needed funds for StreetSmart.

“Thank you to every donor who responded to my efforts. Please continue to donate, as the children continue to need your support. Instead of giving Christmas presents this year, rather support us by donating to StreetSmart,” is Angelo’s heartfelt appeal.

Angelo, who has called Wellington his home for more than a decade, has experienced first-hand the devastating effect of covid lockdowns on the hospitality industry, StreetSmart’s main source of income to do it’s life changing work through donations from the public.

Keep Angelo in the saddle and show your support for his fervour to make a difference to the lives of vulnerable children by donating at: www.streetsmartsa.org.za/donate-to-streetsmart using “every km counts” as your reference.

StreetSmart SA is a registered Public Benefit Organisation as well as a Non-profit Organisation and ensures that every cent donated by guests at their fundraising partners, goes towards real, long-term social and educational upliftment projects for street children. StreetSmart’s goal is to be part of the process of social normalisation and to encourage the public not to give money into the hands of a child as this keeps them on the streets. In essence, donating to StreetSmart at their partner outlets is the responsible way to help a street child.

For more information or to make a donation, contact StreetSmart SA at Tel: 021 447 3227 email info@streetsmartsa.org.za or visit www.streetsmartsa.org.za