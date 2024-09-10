West Rand School for Disabled Persons get the benefits of Wheelchair and Exercises by @VDS Training Academy – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

“My disability exists not because I use a wheelchair, but because the broader environment isn’t accessible.” @VDS Training Academy, recently organized a wheelchair and exercise event in partnership with different stakeholders such as Golden Renaissance Foundation and XFE Academy. The campaign was hosted at West Rand school for persons with Disability on 24 Saturday August 2024.

The school opened their gates with heartfelt love to welcome their visitors with support from parents and community members to witness new exercise innovations for the disabled community.

@VDS Training Academy saw it fit to select the West Rand School for the physically challenged so they could introduce the new programs and services at their academy. The campaign introduced informative and educational on new gym innovations and technology for disabled persons. Their health and mental well-being are as important as for abled people. The academy through their gym demonstrated their machines, Biokinetics, Physiotherapists, Occupational Therapists and coaches to help a wheelchair bound persons train without having to transition from her or his wheelchair.

As a founder of @VDS Training Academy Mr. Johan Van Derschyff said” Never say never. People with disabilities should not feel discouraged by exercising, they will gain strength again which will give them confidence to go through the process.”

This event was meant to be helpful for both parents and learners as well as community at large. It was a life changing lesson in the hopes that everyone would learn and spread the information to people who were interested in joining.

As a Founder of Golden Gate Renaissance Foundation Mr. Andrew Louis Louw said,” This is a one step forward to change the health, mind and lives of these physically challenged learners. It’s encouraging to know that we have access to such facilities. We are very happy and hopefully will take advantage of this.”

At the end of the program, it was time to engage with different stakeholders. People were served with food and drinks.