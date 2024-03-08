Western Circuit Youth League back-to-school drive – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

The child who is embraced by the village will not burn it down to feel its warmth. The Western Lutheran Church Circuit Youth League based in Kagiso in partnership with Lutheran Communion in Southern Africa (LUCSA), recently organized a back-to-school drive school uniform. The campaign was hosted at Setlolamathe Primary School in Kagiso 2, on 07th Friday February 2024.

The Chairperson of Western Circuit Youth League Mr. Panki Rapholo explained that the official handover of school uniforms was in line with the Youth League motto that says, ‘Here Am I Lord, Send Me.’ In this way, we show love by going out to different communities to implement our outreach programs. In these programs, we identify the local schools, whether primary or high, and we work together with the teachers to help us identify the learners from indigenous families to donate school uniforms to.

As part of the Church and region that is responsible for working with all Lutheran Churches in Africa, we asked for financial assistance, as we were on a mission to raise funds as we were short of target. With their assistance we achieved target We then would buy those school uniforms, shoes, socks, trousers, and shirts and donate them to Setlolamathe Primary.

Who are we? And What do we do?

Our Mission

To build capacity for Lutheran Community South Africa (LUCSA), and its member clusters, and society, with love and dignity, through reconciliation, transformation, and empowerment.

Vision

A Lutheran Communion committee in God’s mission through servanthood partnership and sustainability to the churches and society in embracing change, delivering impactful programs, and working together for a just, peaceful, and reconciled church and the world.

Lutheran Communion in Southern Africa (LUCSA) is a communion and fellowship of 15 autonomous and independent Lutheran Churches. As a faith-based and nonprofit organization, LUCSA is known as a platform for mutual accompaniment among its church members to collectively respond to the spiritual, social, economic, and political challenges and the needs faced in the region. LUCSA stands for itself and functions as a sub-region expression of the Lutheran Communion in Africa. The Africa Regional Communion of the Lutheran World Federation.

As the Deputy Principal of Setlolamathe Primary School Mr. Sipho Sikhonde said,”This is very helpful to the learners especially those from indigenous families as some of the family backgrounds are scary but these school uniforms will give these learners confidence and encouragement not to stay at home but to come to school and learn. As a school, we are very grateful and appreciative

At the end of the program about 120 school learners of Setlolamathe Primary School, received their new School Uniforms.