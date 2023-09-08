Whale Sharks: Guardians of the Ocean under Threat

By: Assaf Levy, BioDB

The oceans are home to some of the most remarkable and mysterious creatures, and none capture our imagination quite like the whale shark. It is the largest fish species on Earth, reaching up to 60 feet in length. They are filter-feeders, relying on plankton and small organisms as their primary source of food. They play a crucial role in maintaining marine biodiversity and ecological balance by regulating prey populations. The presence of whale sharks is an indicator of a healthy marine environment, and they attract ecotourism, raising awareness about marine conservation and generating economic benefits for local communities.

Sadly, the whale shark has been listed as “Endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which suggests that their populations may decline if conservation efforts are not properly implemented and sustained. According to the research of the Marine Biology Association and the University of Southampton, their population has decreased by over 50% in the last 75 years, and researchers believe that industrialized shipping may be to blame. The number of large merchant vessels (>100 gross tons) has increased by over 50 times worldwide in the last 25 years, and these ships often travel through the shallow coastal waters where whale sharks gather in large numbers. This puts the massive, slow-swimming whale sharks at risk of lethal collisions. Researchers are now faced with the challenge of monitoring and quantifying the impact of industrialized shipping on whale sharks.

Taking Action: Small Steps, Big Impact

Conserving whale sharks might seem like a huge task, but everyone can help in their own way. First, we can be mindful of what we put in the ocean – no littering and using eco-friendly products helps. When it comes to fishing, choosing sustainable seafood supports healthier oceans. We can also support protected areas where whale sharks can roam safely without getting caught in fishing gear.

Sharing what we know with friends and family is like passing on the secret recipe for a delicious cake. When more people understand why whale sharks matter, they’ll be more likely to help protect them. This is the main goal of BioDB, to promote awareness for each and every species.

Whale sharks are more than just big fish – they’re essential to our planet’s delicate balance. Climate change, overfishing, and other human activities are pushing them into danger, but it’s not too late to make a change. We can be a part of the solution by taking small steps and spreading the word. Just like we look out for our homes and loved ones, let’s extend that care to these ocean guardians. By doing so, we’re ensuring a healthier ocean for us, them, and all the incredible creatures that call it home.

Extinct is Forever

Author bio: Assaf Levy is the Founder & CEO of BioDB.com – a group tasked with collecting conservation data, raising awareness for biodiversity loss and fundraising.