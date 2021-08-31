What do Cape Town and Ladles of Love Share?

CAN-DO ATTITUDE:

Capetonians once again proved that they could rise to the occasion for a good cause when they donated 90 450 food cans to the Ladles of Love charity drive and smashed the Guinness World Record for the longest line of food cans at the V&A Waterfront yesterday.

The record attempt was staged by NGO Ladles of Love, Coronation Fund Managers and the V&A Waterfront. Hundreds of local volunteers got involved to help collect and line up the cans for the judges.

Several other corporates including Libstar and Pick ‘n Pay were also part of the action. The food cans will be used to prepare at least 180 000 meals and is part of a long-term hunger relief drive by both Ladles of Love and Coronation Fund Managers.

Picture credit: Jurie Senekal