What Does In Good Company Do?

In Good Company Conference looks for the light amidst the chaos – CONFERENCE 16/17 SEPTEMBER

The socio-economic challenges of the past 18 months have seen South Africa’s social investment and NPO sector becoming more flexible, agile and sustainable than ever before, as it looks to support the country’s most vulnerable communities with limited resources, says social impact initiative Nation Builder.

Finding opportunities within this new reality will be top of the agenda at the 2021 In Good Company Conference, on the mornings of 16 and 17 September. Now in its seventh year, the event will be hosted virtually for a second year running, bringing together business leaders, social innovation experts and impact investment thinkers to explore ways for the social investment sector to take advantage of new trends and developments.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Light in the Tunnel’, says Nation Builder executive trustee Keri-Leigh Paschal. “We’ve seen significant negative impacts on our communities due to the pandemic, with vulnerable communities bearing the brunt of lockdowns, economic shocks and lack of infrastructure,” she said.

“But the increased pressure has also brought some incredible lessons and seen some highly innovative approaches surfacing in the sector. People have had to find new ways to serve and support our communities amid uncertainty and change. We want to know more about these solutions, and see how they can be used more broadly to shape new ways of thinking and supporting the most vulnerable,” said Paschal.

Hosted by Dr Michael Mol of Truth TV and Hello Doctor and Lesego Serolong Holzapfel of Bokamoso Impact Investments, the conference has attracted some of South Africa and Africa’s leading social investment leaders, along with a range of experts who will share their knowledge and practical expertise from their fields of work.

For more information on the speaker line up and ticket booking click here.

