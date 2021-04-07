What is Mmmm Yum Taste?

BLUE RIBBON TO MAKE DREAMS COME TRUE – WITH GREAT PRIZES!

Share the Dream Campaign Goes Live in April

JOHANNESBURG, 05 April 2021 – The devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic goes beyond the loss of human life. The ruthless pandemic has also seen many hopes and dreams put on hold, and in most cases shattered, with little to no hope of fulfilling them. As part of Blue Ribbon’s commitment to always put their consumers first, Blue Ribbon will embark on the Share the Dream campaign from the 5th of April until the 30th of April 2021. The initiative will see Blue Ribbon consumers enjoy the Mmmm Yum Taste whilst standing the chance to win their share of R500 000 towards making their dreams a reality

“The hard lockdown might be a thing of the past but its crippling effects that brought many dreams to a grinding halt, are still being felt. Sadly, 2020 saw many dreams lost or delayed as a result of COVID-19. Through the Share the Dream campaign, we’re changing the narrative from fear and despondency to giving fresh hope to our consumers for a chance to make their dreams come true, be it getting married, taking your family on holiday, graduating, or even something as simple and precious as just spending quality time with loved ones” says Premier FMCG Blue Ribbon Brand Manager, Sandhya Maharaj.

“The Share the Dream campaign is crafted to also support our loyal consumers who have enjoyed the Blue Ribbon’s Mmmm Yum Taste throughout the years. Since 1882, Blue Ribbon remains an iconic household brand name loved by South Africans. Whilst there is so much uncertainty happening, we want our consumers to know that they can be certain that Blue Ribbon will always pursue initiatives to give back and bring joy to their lives. We would like to encourage our consumers to share a dream that they have had to put on hold in 2020, through our Facebook page and the radio stations that we have partnered with, and we could be contributing to fulfilling that dream in 2021”, continues Maharaj.

To win a share of the R500 000 prize pool, consumers will need to simply share their dreams on the Blue Ribbon Facebook page where they could win R2000 daily for the duration of the campaign or send a voice-note to the seven selected local community radio stations. In turn the radio DJ will contact them to help make these dreams a reality with cash prizes of up to R7500. The radio stations are; Vukani FM in the Eastern Cape, Bush Radio and Zibonele in the Western Cape and in Gauteng –Eldos FM , Soshanguve Community Radio and Thetha FM will run the campaign.

Over and above this Blue Ribbon will also be surprising two lucky winners with the most incredible, dream come true experiences… but you will have to stay tuned to find out more!

Visit: https://www.facebook.com/BlueRibbonBread