HERITAGE DAY: What makes us….us?
What makes us…..us? In the context of our heritage, our complex history, our ’94 transition, our heritage ……I thought about it……. and jotted the following:
We sing rhythmically no matter the occasion
We humour collectively no matter the circumstance
We befriend sincerely no matter the who
We braai generously no matter the when
We appreciate beauty no matter the where
We engage diversity no matter the what
We share our democracy no matter the news
We grieve united no matter the cause
We resent corruption no matter the perpetrator
We loathe crime no matter the miscreant.
Please submit your suggestions…..I’ll try and publish a collection of writings
Happy Heritage Month!