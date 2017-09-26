HERITAGE DAY: What makes us….us?

What makes us…..us? In the context of our heritage, our complex history, our ’94 transition, our heritage ……I thought about it……. and jotted the following:

We sing rhythmically no matter the occasion

We humour collectively no matter the circumstance

We befriend sincerely no matter the who

We braai generously no matter the when

We appreciate beauty no matter the where

We engage diversity no matter the what

We share our democracy no matter the news

We grieve united no matter the cause

We resent corruption no matter the perpetrator

We loathe crime no matter the miscreant.

Please submit your suggestions…..I’ll try and publish a collection of writings

Happy Heritage Month!