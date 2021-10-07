Wheelchair Wednesday With a Difference Rolled Out #ThisIsUs

The 10th annual Wheelchair Wednesday campaign launched with a difference when the opening rollout took place at SUPERSPAR Hunters in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

As a starting point, SPAR Eastern Cape and the Association for Persons with Physical Disabilities Nelson Mandela Bay (APD) used the occasion to honour Nelson Mandela by putting participants in a wheelchair for 67 minutes instead of the previous four hours.

During this time, they were provided with a list of tasks to demonstrate the challenges people in wheelchairs are faced with.

The organisers continued to increase the scope of the project by joining hands with the Nkosinathi Foundation for the visually impaired this year.

The wheelchair assistants were given simulation spectacles to wear during the 67 minutes to experience the difficulties of people who have failing eyesight.

It follows the move last year when the Amputee Support Group (ASG) was invited to join the project, creating an opportunity to collect crutches and walking aids to distribute to those in need.

ASG is involved again this year and any walking aids which are not used by the public can be put in containers at participating SPAR stores.

Among others, a number of high-profile personalities from various metro departments joined the occasion and mayoral committee member for budget and treasury Malcolm Figg described the exercise as an “eye-opener”.

His time in the chair epitomised the words of SPAR EC promotions and events manager Alan Stapleton, who said the participants would be “humbled by the experience”.

“It really was like that,” said Figg, “but it was also rewarding to know that we would now have more respect for our community members who are differently abled.”

Stapleton emphasised the need for facilities and amenities throughout the metro to be improved to satisfy the needs of wheelchair users.

“We have at times found that our amenities are embarrassing in how they cater for the disabled and your time in the wheelchair will help to raise awareness of what needs to be done.”

He added that SPAR’s sponsorship of Wheelchair Wednesday was “a very special one” as it changed the lives of so many people. Over 10 years, a total of 1 400 wheelchairs have been donated.

He also paid a special tribute to the staff of APD for their contribution to the cause.

“Thank you for all the magnificent work you do to make life for disabled people easier and for putting this whole campaign together.”

