Where is SA’s best school choir?

Call for entries for SA’s best school choir

The search is on for South Africa’s best school choir with the Big Voices for Little Garden competition.

It’s super easy to enter: school choirs just have to learn the Checkers Little Garden song and get creative with their performance.

Schools who believe their choir has what it takes are invited to enter by Sunday, 20 May to stand a chance of winning their share of R60 000 – the winning school will walk away with R30 000, while second and third place will receive R20 000 and R10 000 respectively.

How does the competition work?

School choirs must learn the Checkers Little Garden song and film their choir performing the song using any instruments of their choice. Entries can be submitted via Facebook by tagging Checkers SA and using the hashtag #CheckersLittleGarden, by emailing it to competitions@shoprite.co.za or by uploading their video to www.checkerslittlegarden.co.za.

The competition will really heat up when the top 10 entries have been selected and the public have the opportunity to vote for their favourite school choir by Sunday, 3 June 2018.

Entry details and more information about the competition can be found on https://www.checkerslittlegarden.co.za/competitions/big-vocals/.

Terms and conditions apply.