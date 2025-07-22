SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
steuart@sagoodnews.co.za
Whistleblowers Petition Initiative

The United South Africa Movement (TUSAM) has launched a Whistleblowers Petition Initiative, an urgent and pivotal campaign aimed at protecting truth-tellers and driving national accountability. This is part of TUSAM’s broader mission to empower South Africans through civic participation, advocacy, and uniting under one collective voice for meaningful change.

The Whistleblowers Petition seeks to secure stronger protections and legal reform for whistleblowers who risk everything to expose corruption and injustice. We believe it is in the national interest to mobilise widespread support — and for that, we humbly ask for your assistance in reaching communities far and wide.

Let us unite the people of South Africa behind this initiative — for justice, accountability, and a better future.

Info@tusam.co.za

www.tusam.co.za

