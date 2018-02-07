Who won Accounting firm of the year?

Johannesburg – South Africa’s leading majority black-owned professional services firm, SekelaXabiso, has been lauded, the Accounting Firm of the Year for 2017 at the South African Professional Services Awards held at the Montecasino Ball Room on the 1st February 2018. The awards, which are currently in their third edition, honour the best in class in accounting, management, consulting, architecture legal, quantity surveying and engineering.

“We are deeply humbled to have been selected as this year’s recipient of the Accounting Firm of the Year, having been selected amongst some of the top professional services firms in South Africa,” said SekelaXabiso CEO, Ms. Lindani Dlhamini. This award comes at a time when our industry is under so much scrutiny and it demonstrates that SekelaXabiso is on the right track.”

The SAPSA Awards draws together firms and individuals within the South African professional services industry and SekelaXabiso impressed the judging panel due to its commitment to ethics, demonstration of customer service, business growth, contribution to transformation, the professional service as well as the community.

“We would like to thank the South African Professional Services Awards for creating a platform that not only celebrates excellence in the work place but also brings attention to services and industries that are not traditionally in the limelight. Acknowledgements like these do not only inspire our team to continue the great work they have been doing, but all inspires young South Africans who are also trying to get into this industry by showcasing to them that they too can make it,” concludes Ms. Lindani Dhlamini.

Started in 2012 as a result of the merger between Sekela Consulting and Xabiso Chartered Accountants, SekelaXabiso has grown to become one of the most transformed entities in the financial services sector. SekelaXabiso has over 150 employees across the country with offices in Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal and Limpopo.

For a full list of SAPSA winners go to www.saproawards.co.za

