Why and How to Celebrate Heritage Day with Children Through Language and Cultural Activities

Johannesburg, South Africa – September 2024 – As South Africa prepares to celebrate National Heritage Day on September 24th, Educational Publisher, Twinkl, invites teachers, parents, and children to explore the country’s rich cultural diversity and 12 official languages through fun language and cultural learning activities.

The educational value of Heritage Day celebrations in schools and communities lies in their role in fostering connection through a deeper understanding of South Africa’s diverse cultural landscape. In other words, the inclusive nature of these celebrations can help children acknowledge cultural differences, enabling a better understanding of others and the importance of unity, equality and equity in society.

The Role of Language in Celebrating Heritage

Celebrating culture and all 12 official South African languages can unify different cultural groups in South Africa and enhance children’s ability to empathise with others and further develop their critical thinking skills. Therefore, a combination of language learning, comprehension and creative activities such as cut-outs, posters and colouring sheets can provide teachers and parents with a variety of tools to stimulate cultural awareness that extends beyond Heritage Day! For example, learning common phrases to greet friends in different languages can set the tone for Braai Day. Languages, spoken or signed, are not simply a means of communication, but also serve as a uniting factor that brings communities together, setting the foundation for a more inclusive society where learning environments are safe spaces to share and explore culture, contributing to a unified Rainbow Nation.

Engaging in Cultural Learning

Teachers and parents seeking inspiration for activities can access Twinkl’s Interactive Catalogue of Free Heritage Day Resources, a compilation of over 50 Free Heritage Day learning materials to support learning in Preschool, Foundation, Intermediate and Senior Phase of education. These resources can help those who wish to tailor learning to their students’ needs while introducing them to different aspects of cultural heritage such as different languages, and cultural groups, traditional clothing, national symbols, sports (e.g., rugby), cultural homes and the South African coat of arms.

“Our goal is to provide tools that help learners appreciate and understand the rich heritage that unites us all, ensuring that this important day is celebrated with the respect and enthusiasm it deserves,” said Wendy Pienaar, Country Manager at Twinkl South Africa.

Twinkl currently offers over a million teaching materials, including over 17,800 uniquely South African educational resources in IsiXhosa, IsiZulu, English, Afrikaans and South African Sign Language. Twinkl’s Heritage Day resources aim to inspire a deeper understanding of heritage among learners, strengthening pride and appreciation for South Africa’s shared history and traditions. The platform also features stories in several official languages, helping children explore cultural symbols through creative and comprehension activities that celebrate our diverse communities. Find more inspiration and ways to make the most of Heritage Day on Twinkl’s blog.

Twinkl South Africa

Ciske Momberg

www.twinkl.co.za

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

About Twinkl:

Twinkl was founded in 2010 by husband and wife Jonathan and Susie Seaton, with a mission ‘to help those who teach’.

The company provides high quality, online learning materials and services, which are all teacher-created and checked.

Twinkl offers over 1 million resources, with new content added daily. This ranges from schemes of work and assessments to augmented reality games and much more.

Twinkl is used and trusted by schools and educators in over 200 countries and regions, including primary and secondary school teachers, nursery workers and parents.

More information can be found a twinkl.co.za