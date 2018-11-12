Why do we need to Think Pink?

South Africa’s Favorite Cricket Event for a Cause is back!

#PitchUpinPick for PinkDay 2019

One of most the most anticipated events on South Africa’s cricketing calendar is back! Cricket South Africa (CSA), together with Momentum and the Central Gauteng Lions; have announced that the 8th Momentum One Day International (ODI) PinkDay will take place during the third ODI between South Africa and Pakistan on Sunday 27 January 2019, at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium.

This legendary event, which has become something of an institution in South Africa, is celebrated for reasons far beyond its quirky and fun-filled invitations for cricketers and fans alike to #PitchUpinPink. In 2018 alone, the event raised over R 1.7 million for the critically important work and research being done by The Breast Care Unit at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

According to Carel Bosman, Head of Sponsorships at Momentum, the 2019 event is set to see the biggest and most successful PinkDay ever. “We have our sights set on raising R 5 million this time around, if we can get all South Africans involved. The money raised goes to an incredibly heartfelt cause that touches most of us at some point in our lives. Together with our ‘Partners in Pink’, we appeal to the public to get behind this worthy cause and ‘Pitch up in Pink’. We believe that collectively we can make a difference in the fight against Breast Cancer.”

Every rand raised from PinkDay will go towards supporting hundreds, possibly even thousands, of women and men with breast cancer, by offering significant support to the team at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital’s Breast Care Unit. The unit, run by Doctor Sarah Nietz and her team of dedicated specialist nurses, provides access to quality breast care, regardless of geographical location and socio-economic status. The unit sees up to 350 women with newly diagnosed breast cancer every year and provide a service to seven district hospitals. Patients from other provinces and all over Africa are also accommodated.

Event hosts, Cricket South Africa (CSA), Momentum and the Central Gauteng Lions are pulling out all the stops to make sure that the objective of increasing Breast Cancer awareness is met and that more money than ever before will be raised for the nominated hospital. Central Gauteng Lions as founding partners to this event has also, again, pledged their support.

“The PinkDay international has become our marque event and we are very excited to be associated with this amazing activity in support of Breast Cancer awareness. The Central Gauteng Lions will be going the extra mile to support the 2019 campaign, with many exciting activations scheduled to take place at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium,” says Greg Fredericks, CEO of Central Gauteng Lions.

“Over the years, PinkDay has helped us as CSA to showcase our support for the greater cause,” says Thabang Moroe, CEO of CSA. “We compete with teams from all over the globe. But in the world of breast cancer, in the world of cancer, this unites us and it really makes a difference. Being entirely together, it’s really taught us a lot from the very beginning with our stakeholders, Momentum and Central Gauteng Lions. I’ve been at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium for most of the PinkDay encounters and people put pink ribbons [on] and say to me, ‘This is for my family member.’ It’s powerful. It’s certainly made a difference. We as CSA are so proud and we’re not finished, but we certainly have taken it to a great level, and may it long continue to change lives of the broader South African public.”

As tickets to the PinkDay ODI will sell out quickly, supporters are encouraged to secure theirs as soon as possible. Tickets will be available from 26 November 2018 from www.Ticketpros.co.za.

Pledge your support in 2019 and #PitchUpInPink. Visit www.PinkDay.co.za for more information.