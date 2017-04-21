Wings for Life run – CT to Pta

Runners take on the hearts of South Africa in a 10 day, 24-hour, non-stop relay across 1 800 kilometre

OCAL GLOBAL JOURNEY FOR CHANGE CHALLENGES BELIEF SYSTEM AROUND DISABILITY (DIFFERENTLY ABLED)

On 28 April, 2016, 12 strangers (10 able-bodied runners and two hand cyclists) unite under the OCAL(One Change at Life) Global banner on a journey from Cape Town to Pretoria. Over 10 days and nights, they will run/walk/hobble 1800km through the heart of South Africa in a 24-hour, non-stop relay. They will end their run with the Wings for Life World Run on the 7th of May 2017, in Pretoria South Africa, running for those who can’t.

Follow our journey https://www.facebook.com/OCAL-Global-742468852549887/

Donate http://www.ocalglobal.com/donate/

“Disability is something that you create within yourself… that disables you from living a life that’s whole and that’s full and that’s meaningful,” says OCAL founder Nicolene Mostert.

“We don’t need to feel a sense of pity towards people that are differently abled . That they just want to be treated equally like all of us and that you can still have a normal and meaningful and active life, full of adventure and amazing moments, just in your differently abled body.”

The team will no doubt face extreme challenges on their journey – from sore bodies and self-doubt to soaring temperatures and driving rains – but in their darkest hours, they will endure, knowing that their efforts will not be in vain.

The OCAL 2017 JOURNEY FOR CHANGE is not only being run to raise awareness around “disability”, but will also be raising funds for Tembaletu LSEN School (School for Learners with Special Education Needs). All funds raised will be used to purchase sporting equipment and kit, as well as the building and the installation of sports facilities at the school.

While many of the schools basic needs are now met by private funding and fundraising, donations are still required in order to offer transport services and to support the development of learning and therapy programs in the school.

As it stands, Tembaletu is only one of four special needs schools in the Western Cape, South Africa offering education to Xhosa speaking children in their mother tongue. It is one of two that caters for learners with physical disabilities and is the only one that o ers a mainstream curriculum.

All the children attending the school have physical disabilities most commonly resulting from Cerebral Palsy, Spinal BiFida, amputations, genetic syndromes, spinal injuries and traumatic brain injuries. The school currently has roughly 200 students.

The OCAL Active Initiative will consist of the following:

Phase 1 – Doing epic stu with the kids (adaptive surfing day)

Phase 2 – Raising funds for sporting equipment

Phase 3 – Raising funds for current play area (courtyard)

Phase 4 – Skill development initiative

Phase 5 – THE HERO…. The MultiSport Centre

Our Mission and Aim is to ensure that we create a physical and active environment for the Differently Abled children, one school at a time. The learners that attend this school will be part of OCAL’s ongoing journey and commitment, knowing how crucial education is in bridging the inequalities that are present within this nation of ours.

It will be an epic journey for the team, one that will forge new bonds and friendships, but ultimately it will be about challenging a perception that Differently Abled people are broken in some way.

OCAL Global has proudly partnered with PUMA and Garmin for this year’s journey.

OCAL Global is a non-profit Level 2 BEE company which seeks to collaborate with like-minded brands and organisations to create strategic self-sustainable initiatives for change, aiming to empower “Di erently Abled” individuals. The non-pro t organisation and its founders, Nicolene Mostert and Alun Davies, have set out to challenge a global belief system regarding disability; focusing on everyone’s unique ability to contribute, rather than a person’s perceived limitations. The OCAL Global vision is to create individuals of integrity, accountability, transparency and creativity. Its motive for using the phrase “Di erently Abled” is to foster thoughts, feelings and actions about disability in a more inclusive and positive way.

For more information, follow OCAL Global on Facebook, Twitter (@ocalglobal) and Instagram (@ocalglobal) as well as #OCAL2017 or contact

alun@ocalglobal.com

Nicolene Mostert nicolene@ocalglobal (+27 83 314 7349) or Alun Davies alun@ocalglobal.com (+27 83 72 503 8934).

Fundraising EFT payments can be made to the following bank account:

Bank Name: First National Bank Account Name: OCAL Global NPC Account Number: 62601301881 Branch Code: 201 809

Reference: Your surname

Swift Code: FIRNAJJ (For international transfers)

For further infomation please visit www.ocalglobal.com

to make a change and challenge assumptions regarding disability.

This email was sent to steuart@sagoodnews.co.za

Black Insomnia Coffee, 2035 Sunset Lake Road, Suite B-2, Newark, Delaware ,, United States

Unsubscribe