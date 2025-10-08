Wired for Hope

Philipstown’s youth drive their own future in new documentary.

In the heart of South Africa’s Karoo region, a vibrant tradition of ingenuity and resilience is driving a struggling town towards a new future. The story of Philipstown and its unique draadkar (wire car) racing culture is now being shared on a global stage in the new feature documentary, The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix, launching during October.

The film chronicles the small town’s incredible journey of hope and serves as the cornerstone of a multifaceted initiative to create sustainable change. Spearheaded by the newly established Philipstown WireCar Foundation , the foundation aims to channel global attention from the film into tangible support, with all proceeds funding vital upliftment programmes for the community’s youth.

Alistair King, Vice Chair of the Philipstown WireCar Foundation, says the film shines a global spotlight on the town’s annual wire car race – an event that, for over 14-years has been a tiny beacon of hope for local youth. “It follows a group of young racers as they pour their hearts and imagination into building intricate cars from scrap wire, bottle caps and soft drink cans, preparing to compete in the only race of its kind in the world. More than just a competition, the race is a testament to their spirit, a source of pride, and a powerful metaphor for turning discarded materials into things of beauty and purpose.”

A tradition born from necessity

The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix was born over a decade ago out of a desire to create something positive in a town grappling with unemployment and a sense of despondency. Kay Fourie, a co-founder of the original event and now Chairperson of the Philipstown WireCar Foundation, saw the inherent creativity in the wire cars the children were already making.

A future in the making

The launch of the documentary coincides with the official launch of the Philipstown WireCar Foundation. The foundation is the heart of the entire initiative, ensuring that the project’s impact is lasting and meaningful. It has purchased a modest building in the town, which it is renovating to become a community hub and e-learning centre.

The race goes interactive – a game and e-commerce store on the horizon

To further engage a global audience and create ongoing revenue streams for the foundation, the project will soon expand into the digital and retail worlds.

Coming soon, the WGP Mobile Game, is a digital recreation of the real-life WireCar Grand Prix. Players worldwide will be able to experience the thrill of racing a wire car through a digitally twinned Philipstown, competing against its local champions. The game will be free to play, with optional in-app purchases, like unique car customisations, with all proceeds going directly to the foundation’s programmes.

Furthermore, an e-commerce platform will launch, offering authentic, handcrafted wire cars made by artisans in Philipstown, merchandise and other local art. This will create a direct economic engine for the community, allowing people to own a unique piece of African artistry while supporting the town’s revival.

Through a powerful documentary, an innovative game, and a dedicated foundation, the Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix is more than just a race. It is a story of how a small town’s tradition, fuelled by imagination and supported by a global community, can drive real and lasting change.

Watch the trailer for the Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix here:

