With Heart Africa

‘’When you share what you already have, it expands.

What you appreciate, appreciates.

You have this experience;

By Sharing.

By Contributing.

By Serving.

By Nourishing other people.

That, is where real prosperity lies” – Lynne Twist

This quote is our inspiration and lies at the heart of what we do at With Heart Africa.

With Heart Africa is a brand-new organisation, established in 2020 and led by Women in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape.

We understand our role as powerful women in Africa and take our responsibility to be agents of change very seriously.

With Heart cares passionately about serving the people we work with, ultimately impacting communities.

With Heart was started to overcome challenges in the NPO sector. Namely, NPOs lacking business skills, staff needing support, and a lack of knowledge of how to make organizations sustainable and attractive to Donors.

With Heart is dedicated to assisting NPOs to reach their full potential.

With Heart builds prosperity by being of service to Donors, NPOs and their beneficiaries.

We increase Donors’ Return on Investment (ROI) and enhance the important work that NPOs do by developing sustainability, supporting staff and building efficacy.

This is done through professional services, mentorship, training and support for NPOs, their staff and their Donors where necessary.

We are an experienced team of professionals with years of experience in the NPO sector, we understand the challenges faced by NPOs, their staff and Donors.

We work With Heart in all our interactions; providing skills, support, empathy and understanding.

We guide, nurture and build on the work done by NPOs for increased outcomes and greater impact, for beneficiaries.

Our emphasis is on trust, learning, growth and development, both personally and as an organisation.

We believe in caring for our clients, each other and ourselves through practicing deep listening.

With Heart finds authenticity to be imperative to prosperity, and fun to be essential to fulfilment.

Please contact us.

www.withheart.africa

linda@withheart.africa, 071 869 3902

yolanda@withheart.africa, 078 988 6811