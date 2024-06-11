Woman farmer in Boshof preparing for growth – Free State

LOCAL LAMBING ENDEAVOR IN BOSHOF RECEIVES VITAL BOOST FROM BOSHOF SOLAR POWER

A woman-owned agri-enterprise, Lebohang Tebello Creatives, nestled in the Boshof community, is gearing up for growth, fueled by recent support and funding from Boshof Solar Power’s Enterprise Development Programme.

57-year old, Puseletso Tsoeu, a seasoned agri-preneur with a decade of experience, envisions producing a remarkable 1000 lambs annually. With the infusion of resources from this Enterprise Development Programme, Lebohang Tebello Creatives now has revamped lambing pens, 20 new ewes, and an improved overall farm infrastructure.

Mrs. Puseletso Tsoeu shared her optimism, “Our objective is to enhance the lambing facility, starting small with these initial 20 ewes producing 20 to 25 lambs each year. While our goals may take time, the assistance we’ve received to renovate and convert our old storeroom into a lambing house facility makes it achievable.”

Hlengiwe Radebe, Economic Development Director at Boshof Solar Power, highlighted Tsoeu’s commitment, stating, “Puseletso is dedicated to the success of her business. She actively seeks training opportunities and embraces growth initiatives for her business.”

In addition to lamb production, Lebohang Tebello Creatives also engages in cattle farming, with both lambs and cattle sold to abbatoirs and community members through auctions when they are ready for market, with the small business hoping to expand to supply upcoming farmers looking for well bred animals, and the export market.