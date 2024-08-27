Women Leading South Africa’s Fight Against Hunger

South African women are leading the charge in the fight against hunger. Undeterred by adversity, they spearhead organisations and implement life-saving programmes across the country, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Today, thousands of families across our nation face the struggle of putting food on the table. It is within this context that organisations like FoodForward SA (FFSA) play a vital role, acting as a lifeline for vulnerable communities. And at the heart of this organisation’s mission and impact are incredible women like Lydia, Charne, and Dinaane, who are instrumental in driving change in under-served communities.

Lydia Dipuo

Behind the wheel of her 8-ton truck, recently donated by Glencore, Lydia carries the hopes of countless individuals and families relying on FFSA for their next meal. As the only female truck driver at FFSA, her journey has not been without its challenges. Lydia has faced many hurdles as a woman in a male-dominated environment. Add to that the threat of service delivery protests, strikes, and logistical issues, and it becomes clear that her commitment to her work goes beyond the call of duty. “Since starting as a general worker and becoming a full-time truck driver, my life has changed so much,” says Lydia. “Despite the challenges on the road, I make sure the food reaches those in need. I am proud to be a woman. We are the pillars of our families, capable of achieving anything.”

Charne Kriel

A mother and grandmother, Charne joined FFSA in 2020, amidst a global pandemic. As an essential service, FFSA continued its operations, and Charne quickly learned the harsh realities of food insecurity in South Africa. One encounter at the warehouse solidified her commitment to the cause. While a local children’s home collected their monthly food provisions, a young boy expressed his aspiration to become a police officer.

His reason? “To arrest people who hit their children and don’t give them food to eat.”

This encounter served as a stark reminder of the circumstances many children face daily and fuelled Charne’s passion to make a difference. “As a Branch Manager, I oversee food distribution and local operations,” says Charne. “I take pride in empowering my team, ensuring everyone understands the importance of their role. My journey has been one of learning to be humble and enjoy all the things we humans tend to take for granted, like having a meal to eat.”

She encourages any woman who would like to get involved in supply chain to go for it. “Women are strong and capable. We are empathetic creatures. Commit to helping where it is needed and together, we can make a significant impact in our communities!”

Dinaane Mutedi

Growing up in the small town of Thaba Nchu, Dinaane’s parents raised her with a powerful sense of community and a drive to help others. These values eventually led her to join FFSA, where she found her calling in the fight against hunger. Dinaane’s journey is fuelled by a simple but powerful belief: “Kindness through hearty meals.” For her, providing food is about more than just sustenance; it is about restoring dignity and offering hope to those who feel forgotten. “Our work is a crucial contribution to the society we live in,” says Dinaane. “We are not just catering for people’s physical needs. We are nurturing their mental, emotional, and spiritual needs as well.”

As a Branch Manager, Dinaane is encouraged by all the food donations that FFSA receives every day. She says the donations motivate her team to look forward to tomorrow and act as a reminder of their role in contributing to improving people’s lives. “A little really goes a long way,” says Dinaane. “Our people face so many challenges. It is everyone’s duty to come together and be the difference that they themselves would like to see in the world.”

Empowering Women, Transforming Communities

These women are not just changing lives in their communities—they are part of a larger movement of women across South Africa who are taking charge and leading the fight against hunger. Women have long been the backbone of their families and communities, and their leadership in initiatives like FFSA exemplifies their pivotal role in shaping a better future for all.

This Women’s Month, we celebrate Lydia, Charne, Dinaane, and the countless other women who are leading the fight against hunger in South Africa. By amplifying the voices of these incredible women, we can all play a part in creating a future where no one in South Africa goes hungry. Let us not only recognise these women but also empower and support the many more who are making a difference in their communities. Together, we can help amplify their impact and ensure that their work continues to allow others to thrive.