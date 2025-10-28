Women recyclers show how Enterprise and Supplier Development drives impact

In the winelands of Franschhoek, entrepreneur Jocelyn van der Ross (above left) is building a business that transforms waste into opportunity. Her company, Green Spot Trading, has grown from a small-scale operation to a trusted partner for local municipalities, now expanding into Paarl. With new vehicles, protective equipment, and a growing team, Jocelyn has created seven jobs in four years, adding to her team which now comprises 44 employees. Her story is a powerful example of how women, when given the right support, are driving tangible change in South Africa’s recycling sector.

“Every new role we create, every piece of equipment we buy, directly improves efficiency and safety for our staff,” says van der Ross. “It’s empowering to see the team thrive and to know our work is making a real difference.”

Stories like this show why Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) is far more than a compliance requirement. When approached with intention, it becomes a strategic investment that strengthens supply chains, fosters innovation, and builds a more resilient and inclusive economy. By empowering small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs), large companies can address structural inequalities while securing more agile, local partners. This is especially true in the recycling industry, where women-led businesses are creating jobs and driving environmental progress.

For Tetra Pak, the proof is in the partnership. The company has seen how supporting women recyclers sparks a chain reaction of positive impact, strengthening communities and co-creating opportunities that benefit everyone involved. The journeys of Green Spot Trading and Power Rush Trading illustrate what this partnership can achieve.

Green Spot Trading: Ambition fuelled by partnership

When Green Spot Trading entered Tetra Pak’s ESD programme, Jocelyn van der Ross had the drive but lacked critical resources. A detailed needs analysis led to targeted support, providing a catalyst for growth.

“Tetra Pak’s support allowed us to purchase vehicles, containers, uniforms, and essential safety gear,” she explains. “We branded our fleet and launched a website. These investments were the foundation we needed to expand operations and secure new municipal contracts.”

Further investments in generators and winter uniforms have boosted both operational efficiency and worker wellbeing. With plans to establish a new site in Franschhoek and grow its presence in Paarl, Green Spot Trading demonstrates how strategic support delivers both social value and commercial growth.

Power Rush Trading: Building resilience in KwaMashu

Based in Durban, Power Rush Trading began as a cleaning and transport service in 2012 before evolving into a recyclable waste collection business. Joining Tetra Pak’s ESD programme in 2024 was a turning point. The support enabled the company to acquire a forklift and trailer, overhaul vehicles, and provide essential protective clothing for its team.

The impact was immediate. In just a year, staff numbers have grown from 48 to 60, and the network of informal collectors supplying the business expanded from 82 to 140, providing crucial livelihoods for unemployed youth, persons with disabilities and pensioners. The company also secured additional municipal contracts, extending its collection services across Durban’s western suburbs.

“Our growth has not only stabilised the business but created dignity and livelihoods for marginalised communities,” says Amanda Mtembu the owner of Power Rush Trading (above right). “This support allowed us to merge business experience with a passion for giving back and tackling environmental challenges.”

Looking ahead, the company aims to move into processing, with plans to establish pelletising operations within five years.

The ripple effect of strategic partnerships

For Tetra Pak, the success of these businesses underscores the deeper value of ESD. The benefits extend beyond equipment and job creation to include mentorship, community upliftment, and more robust, locally rooted supply chains.

“Mature programmes show that when large companies back women led SMMEs, they don’t just help them survive,” says Klaus Plenge, Managing Director for Tetra Pak South Africa. “They give them the tools to thrive, innovate, and lead change in their industries.”

Tetra Pak typically supports businesses for at least three years before introducing new SMMEs into its programme, ensuring the impact is sustainable. To date, the initiative has supported numerous companies, investing more than R3 million creating a significant number of jobs and proving that purposeful investment builds a stronger future for all.