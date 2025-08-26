Women’s Day Event Empowers local women Entrepreneurs

A Women’s Day initiative designed to support and uplift women entrepreneurs from the Namaqua region was hosted recently. The event gave 10 local women-owned businesses the platform to pitch their ventures to a panel of judges, competing for financial support and long-term development opportunities.

Funded by Kangnas Wind Farm, the event, called “The 9th Table”, was inspired by the role women play in shaping society. It aimed to give women both a literal and figurative seat at the table, providing them with the space to present their entrepreneurial ideas, gain access to resources, and be recognised as changemakers in their communities.

“This initiative aligns closely with our broader mission of sustainable community development. It focuses on growing businesses through asset-based development, recognising the potential within communities and helping individuals shape their futures,” explained Rouchet Daniels, Economic Development Manager for Kangnas Wind Farm.

The top three pitches were awarded prizes of R20,000, R10,000, and R5,000, as well as mentorship and business training to ensure participants could strengthen their enterprises beyond the competition.

Amongst the winners was Shelly Sauls, founder of Enigma Services and Solutions, a photography business based in Nababeep . Winning at The 9th Table provided Shelly with the means to purchase professional equipment and expand her services.

“This support is not just funding; it’s an investment in my growth. It allows me to deliver higher-quality work, market my services better, and build a sustainable business,” said Shelly.

This initiative is particularly significant in the Namaqua region, where women entrepreneurs often face barriers such as limited access to funding, mentorship, and formal business training. By addressing these challenges, The 9th Table empowers women to transform micro-enterprises into sustainable businesses that uplift entire communities.