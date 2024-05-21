SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
Woolworths Taste cracks the Worldwide top 10

The South African recipe website is ranked fifth globally, according to SimilarWeb’s recent stats.

International websites may have dominated recipe traffic in the past, but TASTE.co.za is now officially ranked fifth in the world in the cooking and recipes category, according to SimilarWeb’s latest stats on South African users (February to April 2024). This proves that Woolworths TASTE is not only South Africa’s go-to destination for recipes – it is ranked number one among SA websites – but is also a global leader for South Africans looking for food inspiration.

