Work 4 a Living’ creates hope

With the latest unemployment rate in South Africa now over the 40% threshold, hope is often a scarce commodity in our local communities.

However, challenging a poverty and entitlement mindset with hope is exactly what Work 4 a Living Facilitator Grace Chirwa enjoys doing. She has been part of the Leva Work 4 a Living Centre, based at Fathers House Church in Gqeberha, for the past ten years where she now heads up the centre.

“We train our students to have a strong work ethic, take ownership of their lives and to be financially savvy. The most satisfying part of the job is when we see a student breaking the poverty mindset and becoming free, and shortly after this financial independence follows,” said Chirwa.

The Leva Work 4 a Living Centre is a project of the Leva Foundation in partnership with Siya Sebenza. The 14-day job-readiness workshop provides practical training and a positive framework from which individuals can find employment.

“We have seen over and over again that Work 4 a Living is a powerful way to start the journey of entering the economy. After Work 4 a Living, people follow a vertical career path,” said Leva Foundation CEO Ryan le Roux.

A successful student, who is employed as a Care Worker in Jeffreys Bay, has become so valuable to her employers that they paid for her Learner’s Licence, Driving Lessons and Driver’s Test.

Thando Mlambo, who completed the Work 4 a Living programme in 2022, said she received a call for a job on the very day she graduated from the programme.

“I started off working on weekends as a casual, and now I am the primary carer of a 95-year-old woman, whom I call Ouma. Before the programme my life was in stagnation – it had a big influence on where I am today. When I started in the Work 4 a Living programme Mama Grace (Chirwa) told me that I had what it takes to be employed within 3 months,” said Mlambo.

Tino Hofisi, another successful Work 4 a Living graduate, showed a love for all things IT during his training and eventually taught IT Skills in the programme. He currently works for an internet service provider in Mpumalanga.

“Many young people will think ‘this is it; this is as far as I can go in life – I will continue to do what my parents have done’. But they need to think out of the box and open their eyes to all the opportunities around them – where they can grow and upskill themselves”.

Anyone who would like to get involved with the Work 4 a Living programme can email info@levafoundation.org