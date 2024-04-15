World Book Day Initiative: Feeding and Reading for children in need

South Africa is invited join Ladles of Love and Coronation’s Love Books campaign to boost feeding and reading at ECDs this World Book Day

In preparation for World Book Day (23 April), NPO Ladles of Love and Coronation are again partnering to boost literacy and food security at under-resourced early childhood development (ECD) centres around the country – and the South African public is invited to join the cause to reach the goal of helping more than 6 000 children in need.

In South Africa, there is a clear link between poor reading ability of school-going children and hunger, as food-insecure children struggle more with concentration and school attendance.

The ‘Love Books’ campaign started in March and will continue to fill tummies and provide storybooks for children at 57 ECD centres in the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Gauteng, culminating in special events in Cape Town and Johannesburg next week in celebration of World Book Day.

The Cape Town event takes place on the 23rd of April 2024 in Khayelitsha – Little Star Educare ECD and kick starts at 10h15,

The Johannesburg event will take place on 18th of April 2024 at the Alexandra ECD kick starting at 10h00. Coronation is the headline sponsor for this initiative, but several other organisations are also involved, including The Bookery, Leeu Collection, Hyve Group and the SA Canada Chamber of Commerce.

How you can help, South Africa

“Anyone who would like to donate will help us provide food for two healthy meals a day to little children living in impoverished communities, and gift them books to assist in their growth and enable them be the best they can be,” says Danny Diliberto, founder and managing director of Ladles of Love.

Those who wish to donate can feed a child and give a book to read for R250 per month. Donors can set up single, recurring or annual donations by visiting: ladlesoflove.org.za/donate/#sponsorachild

As a PBO, Ladles of Love is qualified to issue a section 18A Tax certificates to all individuals and companies contributing to this campaign.

There are three donation options. Find more info on ladlesoflove.org.za/