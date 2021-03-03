WORLD BOOK DAY: CELEBRATE THE MAGIC OF BOOKS WITH THE READ INSTITUTE!

As soon as your child opens a book, something magical happens. From wondrous journeys through lands unknown and epic adventures, to lessons on kindness, courage and compassion. Inside every book’s cover is a whole new world just waiting to be discovered!

Beyond the tales of bravery, enchantment, hopes and dreams, reading develops your child’s imagination, boosts their confidence, increases their vocabulary, supports healthy brain development, and helps them cope with stress and anxiety.

Reading has so many benefits and The Read Institute is encouraging all South Africans – big and small – to celebrate World Book Day on Thursday, 5 March.

Every year, this much-loved annual event sends a powerful and positive message about books and reading. In 2021, the power of books rings even louder in the face of a global pandemic that has turned our daily lives topsy-turvy. Despite these crazy times, it’s always the perfect time to read!

Curious to know where, how, and why World Book Day originated? Read on!

This auspicious day stems from Spain, where writer Vicente Clavel Andres wanted to honour author Miguel de Cervantes (best known for his novel Don Quixote) on his birthday and anniversary of his death. When the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization heard of World Book Day, they took the idea on and spread the word worldwide, with the first World Book Day taking place on 23 April 1995.1 Today World Book Day is celebrated in all corners of the world, in more than 100 countries. It’s not just a day to indulge a love of books, but also a day where children and young people can gain access to books.

Sharing in the love and value of books, accredited training provider The Read Institute offers invaluable learning courses that will empower ECD caregivers with the tools required to teach little ones how to read with confidence.

As part of the READ Group, The Read Institute is built on the foundation of READ Educational Trust, a proudly South African NGO working tirelessly in teacher training and school resource provisioning and actively promoting literacy through successful programmes, since its inception in 1979.

This year, The Read Institute is spreading the message that reading is fun, relevant, accessible, exciting, and has the power to transform lives. Throughout March, The Read Institute is rolling out an exciting competition on social media platforms with six classroom Set-Up Packs up for grabs until 26 March. To find out more and to enter the competition, join the conversations on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheREADInstitute, Twitter: www.twitter.com/READEInstituteSA and Instagram: www.instagram.com/thereadinstitute.

For more information, about The Read Institute, visit http://www.thereadinstitute.co.za/.