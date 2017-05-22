World famous SA Circus – Zip Zap!

Zip Zap captivates the international stage

From the start, 2017 has been an action packed year for Zip Zap. Performers have had the incredible honour to perform in Reunion Island for the festival “Leu Tempo”, in Zurich, Switzerland at a charity tennis game between Roger Federer and Andy Murray, and in Paris co-founder Laurence Estève was invited to join the judging panel of the prestigious Festival International du Cirque de Demain.

Over the past 25 years, the South African social circus institution has made an international name for itself, not only by welcoming volunteers, guest teachers and circus performers from all over the world but mostly by performing in more than 30 countries.

“Since our very first international tour to Denmark in 1996, I am filled with memories that always bring a smile to my face,” says Co-founder Brent van Rensburg. “Over the past 21 years Zip Zap has undertaken 33 international journeys from China to Australia and throughout Europe. Last year we performed at the White House in Washington DC for President Barak Obama and his family. The most enjoyable part of touring for me is to see the children’s excitement the first time they board a plane, arrive in a foreign country, and discover different people, food and places. To witness their growing view of the world and eagerness to discover makes me grateful that many years ago I was given the same opportunity as a young trapeze artist. To be able to pass on this wonderful gift called Circus Life, is truly a privilege,” says van Rensburg.

Along with all the international trips Zip Zap has also had the honour of performing for President Nelson Mandela at his 77th Birthday Party at Gold Reef City in 1995. “Keep up the good work,” Madiba told van Rensburg when he greeted him after their show.

Participating at such events and festivals demonstrates their undeniable prestige within the professional circus community and adds to the reputation and profile Zip Zap has built over many years. Zip Zap’s performers can add a string of international performances to their CVs and grow both personally and professionally through the experiences.

To achieve this, Zip Zap has to maintain a high level of performance and draws highly qualified and experienced circus specialists to visit and teach at Zip Zap, further building Zip Zap’s performance capacity.

Come and experience this display of circus talent that has taken Zip Zap all around the world at their next show, 25LIVE – a night at the circus. Well known SA rock band Parlotones will be joining forces with Zip Zap to stage a festival of electrifying music and thrilling entertainment. Shows will take place at the Artscape Theatre on 30, 31 August and 01 September 2017. Do not miss out, get your ticket at Computicket. To purchase a select number of VIP tickets contact Jillian via email on jillian@zip-zap.co.za.

Released by Reputation Matters

Media contact:

Chris Bischoff

Mobile Number: 081 435 2917

chris@reputationmatters.co.za

About Zip Zap Circus School

Zip Zap Circus is a nonprofit organisation social school that was founded in Cape Town in 1992, to inspire young people and help build a new culture of peaceful coexistence in South Africa. Working with a diverse community of children from all backgrounds, Zip Zap helps children to ‘dare to dream’ and learn to make those dreams a reality. Zip Zap’s programmes are all free to participants, with financial and material support coming from individuals, organisations, corporations and foundations. In South Africa and around the world, Zip Zap is recognised across Governments, Ministries of Education, Tourism, Arts & Culture and private societies, as a major contributor to the development within the iconic ‘Mother City’ and providing sustainability of the circus arts in South Africa.