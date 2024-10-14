Food is a basic human right, many South Africans don’t have access to healthy, nutritious food. At the same time, 10 million tonnes of edible food go to waste every year. Globally, more than 700 million people are impacted by food insecurity due to climate change, economic challenges, and inequality, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

On 16 October, World Food Day celebrates the founding of the UN’s FAO and this year’s theme, “Right to Food for a Better Life and Future,” emphasizing the urgent need to tackle hunger and malnutrition.

This World Food Day, leading non-profit food redistribution organisation, FoodForward SA is calling on the public, schools, and corporates to help Fill The Gap by donating essential food items throughout the month of October. These donations will be distributed to vulnerable communities across South Africa. FoodForward SA relies on the generosity of individuals and companies to provide meals to nearly one million beneficiaries through 2,500 organisations nationwide.

Where to Donate:

Donations can be dropped off throughout October at the following locations or call FoodForward SA for big pick-ups:

– Cape Town: FoodForward National Office, 21 Polaris Road, Lansdowne

– Durban: FoodForward SA Warehouse, Unit D2, 14 Henred Road, New Germany, Pinetown

– Gauteng: FoodForward SA Warehouse, H1 Isando Business Park

Email: info@foodforwardsa.org