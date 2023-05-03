World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) – How are we doing in SA?

António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, said in his WPFD message: “This day highlights a basic truth: all our freedom depends on press freedom. Freedom of the press is the foundation of democracy and justice. It gives all of us the facts we need to shape opinions and speak truth to power. And as this year’s theme reminds us, press freedom represents the very lifeblood of human rights.”

OUR SA PRESS CODE states: The media exist to serve society. Their freedom provides for independent scrutiny of the forces that shape society, and is essential to realising the promise of democracy. It enables citizens to make informed judgments (my emphasis) on the issues of the day, a role whose centrality is recognised in the South African Constitution.

The media’s work is guided at all times by the public interest (my emphasis), understood to describe information of legitimate interest or importance to citizens.

The media shall:

take care to report news truthfully, accurately and fairly;

present news in context and in a balanced manner (my emphasis) without any intentional or negligent departure from the facts whether by distortion, exaggeration or misrepresentation, material omissions, or summarization;

present only what may reasonably be true as fact; opinions, allegations, rumours or suppositions shall be presented clearly as such;

My Dilemma:

Every day I spend a considerable amount of time reading online news reports and opinions, listening to talk shows on the radio, watching TV news, and weekly reading two or three Sunday newspapers. Every day I find myself being thankful for the extraordinary bravery of many of our investigative journalists, our whistle-blowers and those in the NGO sector who will not let incompetence, corruption, fraud and government ineptitude go. Were it not for them we would be in a very different place. But you have to dig quite deep to be familiar with the work they are doing.

My dilemma is that much of the news we get served up daily has the following qualities;

Constant gloom and doom

Unending repetition

Questionable Facts

Little or no context

Often poorly articulated

Sometimes second or thirdhand

Much of it is hardly truthful, accurate and fair and even less of it contextual and balanced. Why are positive developments hardly ever reported on? Why is so much of what we are served up blindly pessimistic and only bad news? Recently both Adriaan Basson and Adrian Gore have written on the importance of hope

https://www.news24.com/news24/opinions/columnists/adriaanbasson/adriaan-basson-we-dare-not-lose-hope-this-country-is-worth-fighting-for-20230326

https://www.news24.com/news24/opinions/fridaybriefing/adrian-gore-my-view-on-sa-remains-unchanged-we-need-action-not-despair-20230330

Where do we get hope from if it is seldom, or ever reported on in mainstream media? As Adrian Gore Writes “Blind pessimism, and not optimism, is detrimental to progress: its passive commentary breaks down sentiment and capacity to act, as opposed to building it, and does so more quickly. Actions and solutions stall.”

Andrew Robertson, President of BBDO worldwide in a speech to a school says “I believe that we are in an era where facts have never been easier to lay our hands on. Here’s the point. Whilst you cannot have truth without facts, just because you have facts doesn’t mean you have truth, let alone the truth. We need to recognize that, in a world where our messaging is defined by media that are designed primarily for rapid consumption and reaction, we all have to work a lot harder to understand the full context in order to get to the truth, or at least close to it.”

Do we, as we celebrate World Press Freedom Day, understand the truth of this country in an informed, balanced and contextual manner, and do we have the media to thank for that? Or are we as Nick Davies, eminent BBC journalist, describes in ‘Flat Earth News’ guilty of falsehood, distortion and propaganda in the media propelled by commercial interests and the latest sensationalist scoop?

Why do we hear more and more statements like “I stopped reading the Sunday Crimes ages ago.” “I can’t bear listening to the news, it’s utterly depressing.”

I think we need to reflect on this during World Press Freedom Day

As Professor Lizette Rabe in News24 writes, “Our civic duty to have a responsible media. Here is a practical tip to empower ourselves: Use this year’s WPFD theme to organise a school or community event to spotlight the link between press freedom, freedom of expression, and our human rights. It can also be an opportunity to educate us on what the role of a free media should be.”

Final Word

On the Press Freedom Index SA ranks 25/171 countries, this from 39th last year. Our improvement largely has to do with the quality of our investigative journalists and the malfeasance they have exposed.