World Rescue Dog Day: Adopt Don’t Shop!

FOUR PAWS urges South Africans to open their hearts to shelter animals

As World Rescue Dog Day approaches on 20 May, global animal welfare organisation FOUR PAWS South Africa is calling on the public to consider adopting rescue dogs from local animal shelters, rather than purchasing pets. With millions of animals in South Africa facing homelessness, adoption remains one of the most compassionate and impactful actions individuals can take.

South Africa is currently grappling with a serious pet overpopulation crisis. An estimated 4.05 million dogs and cats live without permanent homes, including 1.7 million stray dogs, 1.7 million stray cats, and over 650,000 animals housed in shelters. These figures are compounded by socio-economic challenges such as poverty, limited access to veterinary services, and low public awareness about the benefits of adopting rescue animals.

“Animal shelters across the country need your help,” says Fiona Miles, Director at FOUR PAWS South Africa. “They are overcrowded, under-resourced, and often overlooked. Every adoption not only changes the life of a rescued animal but also helps relieve the immense pressure shelters face daily.” Despite common misconceptions, rescue dogs are just as loving, healthy, and loyal as animals bought from breeders or pet shops. Many find themselves in shelters through no fault of their own often as a result of abandonment, abuse, or financial hardship faced by their previous owners.

FOUR PAWS encourages the public to visit their local shelters, engage with the animals, and learn more about the adoption process. Choosing to adopt not only gives an animal a second chance but also helps break the cycle of unethical breeding and overpopulation.

Benefits of adopting a rescue dog include:

Saving lives by providing a second chance to an animal in need.

by providing a second chance to an animal in need. Fostering responsible pet ownership through education and support from shelter staff.

through education and support from shelter staff. Discouraging unethical breeding practices by reducing demand for commercially bred animals.

by reducing demand for commercially bred animals. Enriching your life with a loyal, grateful companion.

“By adopting a rescue dog, you are making a life-changing difference — not just for that one animal, but for the future of animal welfare in South Africa,” says Miles.

This World Rescue Dog Day, FOUR PAWS South Africa urges everyone who is able and ready for the responsibility to consider adoption. Even those who cannot adopt can still make an impact through fostering, volunteering, or supporting their local shelters.

For more information on how to get involved or support animal welfare in South Africa, visit: www.four-paws.org.za

