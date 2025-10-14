World Sight Day: Diversity And Inclusion Open Minds And Hearts Of Children

In honour of World Sight Day, on 9 October 2025 Dr Nwaneri highlights the importance of teaching childhood about diversity and inclusion and talks to Maymoona Chouglay, the first visually impaired cast member of Takalani Sesame.

Sesame Workshop, the non-profit organisation behind Takalani Sesame, has conducted extensive research which consistently demonstrates that representation in children’s media fosters inclusion, empathy, and self-worth₁.

“This sense of recognition contributes to the development of a positive self-image and enhances social-emotional learning. When diversity is portrayed as normal and celebrated, children feel seen and learn to appreciate differences in others,” says Dr Nwaneri, Managing Director of Sesame Workshop International South Africa.

Takalani Sesame builds on its inclusive legacy through multilingual characters and storylines that address disability, HIV, emotional well-being, and gender equity – reflecting the lived realities of South African children.

In celebration Takalani Sesame’s 25th anniversary, Dr Nwaneri revisited a cast member from the early 2000s – Maymoona Chouglay.

“Maymoona, now a successful social worker, was one of our first-ever cast members of Takalani Sesame. Living with a visual impairment, she featured in early episodes designed to educate children while promoting inclusion and ubuntu.”

Maymoona reflects, “I became a cast member through the school for the blind that I attended, as Sesame Workshop was looking for someone with a visual impairment to form part of the cast. At the time, I was partially blind, so I can still remember what Elmo and all the characters look like!”

“Being a part of Takalani Sesame meant a lot to me. As a child losing my sight, participating in the show boosted my confidence and self-esteem. That’s how I became a social worker, through the realisation that I can use my voice to make a difference.”

Maymoona believes that children learn from watching and interacting, and having representation has deep impact. “Having representation shows equality, inclusion and that people are all people – no matter what their challenges,” she says.

Maymoona says that one can make differently abled children feel more included by educating children, so they understand that everyone is different, but these things don’t define us.

“From a young age we can encourage children to understand differences and embrace that everyone is special in their own way. By creating space for everyone to be included, we build communities of belonging where children feel comfortable with their identity and learn to value others,” Dr Nwaneri concludes.

References

Sesame Workshop. (2021). Identity Matters: How Representation in Children’s Media Shapes Development. Sesame Workshop South Africa. (2025). Takalani Sesame Impact Overview .

About Sesame Workshop International South Africa

Sesame Workshop International South Africa is the global impact nonprofit whose mission is to help children everywhere to be stronger, smarter, and kinder. For over 25 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in the service of empowering each generation to build a better world.

Our beloved characters, iconic shows, direct services, and outreach in communities bring playful early learning to children in the context of all the ecosystem partners (families, parents, ECD Centers, educational institutions etc.) that enable them to be the best they can be. Takalani Sesame, the South African adaptation of Sesame Street launched in 2000 and has impacted millions of young lives to date.

Follow Sesame Workshop International South Africa and Takalani Sesame on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and via the website.

Media Contacts

JNPR

Jessica Gois

Jessica@jnpr.co.za

Keabetswe Matshidiso

keabetswem@jnpr.co.za