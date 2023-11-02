World’s largest electric vehicle brand extends footprint in SA

History will soon be made in the Eastern Cape when the first all-electric vehicle brand launches in the province.

The introduction of Chinese automaker BYD (Build Your Dreams) on December 1 marks another milestone in South Africa’s transition to EVs, with the Eastern Cape becoming the third province to offer the new energy vehicles after Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

BYD is the world’s leading manufacturer of EVs, surpassing one-million sales last year. It enjoys a presence in 70 countries and 400 cities globally.

These vehicles will be sold by the Kelston Motor Group, starting at premises off Buffelsfontein Road in Gqeberha before branching out to other parts of the province.

Issued by: