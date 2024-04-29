Woza Moya Elderely special day – By Hlengiwe Ndlovu

By Hlengiwe Ndlovu

In November we were honoured to host a heart-warming event dedicated to expressing our gratitude to the elderly members (Gogos and Mkhulu’s) of our community. One hundred senior citizens (70 years or older) from all 11 villages in Ufafa Valley were invited to join us for this special day. It was a day of celebration and appreciation, a special moment to say ‘thank you’ to those who have contributed so much to the lives of children and others in the community, yet are often neglected by society.

The air resonated with excitement as each elder, with a twinkle in their eye, felt blessed by the tangible tokens of affection and spiritually enriched by the collective warmth of the community. The Ufafa Valley senior citizens play a major role in raising their grandchildren especially when their parents have passed away due to HIV/ AIDS and other related illnesses. Sister Nxele from the Ixopo clinic talked about health issues and how elderly people can take care of themselves. They were then treated with a nutritious meal and received gifts that included throw blankets, towels and buckets filled of goodies. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us to make this day remarkable.