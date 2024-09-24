Woza Moya Ixopo Bring New Hope to Ufafa Valley with Two New ECD Centres

Ntakama Village in Ixopo was alive with joy and excitement as Woza Moya handed over two brand-new Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres, with support from the Starfish Greathearts Foundation-UK. An international non-governmental organisation supporting orphaned and vulnerable in South Africa. The day was filled with smiles and celebration as Sphesihle Radebe, Director of Woza Moya, presented the centres to the community. “I saw children learning in a crumbling rondaval and knew something had to change,” Radebe said. With the unwavering generosity of Starfish Greathearts Foundation-UK, that vision has become a vibrant reality. Woza Moya extends its deepest gratitude to Starfish, whose contribution has not only built learning spaces but also ignited hope and dreams in the hearts of many.

Woza Moya’s commitment extends beyond these new centres, as the organisation actively supports nine other crèches in the uFafa Valley. They not only build safe spaces but also invest in the people running them. Twenty local ECD practitioners were given top-quality training, earning NQF Level 4 certificates to ensure the best education for the children.

Stakeholders such as uBuhlebezwe Municipality, the ward councillor, ECD practitioners, community leaders, and local members graced us with their presence to witness the initiative and spoke highly of Woza Moya’s impactful work in the community, praising projects like food security initiatives that continue to uplift the area. The organisation is now looking to further improve the ECD centres by fencing the grounds and installing outdoor play equipment calling on local support to help make this a reality.

Nondumiso Khuboni, one of the newly trained practitioners, was moved to tears as she proudly displayed the children’s artwork, showcasing the incredible progress being made. Zilungile Khanyile, a community elder, expressed her deep gratitude, saying, “My grandchildren learned in that old rondaval. These new centres are a blessing for our children and their future.”

The day wrapped up with songs, prayers, and a deep sense of hope for the future. The two new ECD centres, along with Woza Moya’s ongoing support of all other crèches, are a shining example of what a community can achieve when they come together, ensuring a brighter, safer, and better start for the children of Ntakama Village.