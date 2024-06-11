W&RSETA partners with the Chinese Culture Centre, sends 86 graduates to China for a 12 months Internship and Entrepreneurship Programme.

Johannesburg, June 2024: The Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSETA) has partnered with the Chinese Culture Centre for an innovative internship and entrepreneurship programme.

This initiative will see 86 TVET College graduates from 11 TVET Colleges across South Africa embarking on a 12-month training programme in China. The programme, which focuses on cross-border e-commerce and entrepreneurship, is fully sponsored by W&RSETA with an investment of R22 287 000.

The graduates, consisting of 44 males and 42 females, departed for China on May 26, 2024, and will be getting the much needed work integrated learning experience until May 2025. This unique opportunity is designed to equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the global e-commerce landscape and drive entrepreneurial growth within South Africa.

“We are thrilled to launch this programme in collaboration with the Chinese Culture Centre. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to empowering young South Africans with the skills they need to excel in the global marketplace. By investing in their development, we are not only enhancing their career prospects but also contributing to the growth and innovation of the Wholesale and Retail Sector. We look forward to seeing the positive impact these graduates will have upon their return,” says Mr Tom Mkhwanazi, CEO of the W&RSETA

For W&RSETA enquiries: Martha Shingange (Manager: Marketing, Communications and Stakeholder Management) mshingange@wrsetaorg.za

About W&RSETA

The Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSETA) was established in 2000 under the Skills Development Act (as amended). The public entity is dedicated to addressing the skills development needs of the Wholesale and Retail (W&R) Sector by implementing learning programmes, disbursing grants, and monitoring education and training activities as outlined in the National Skills Development Plan (NSDP).

SETAs are integral entities within the Department of Higher Education and Training, with 21 SETAs serving various economic sectors across South Africa. W&RSETA has been at the forefront of facilitating education and skills development in the Wholesale and Retail Sector for over two decades, pioneering several ground-breaking and innovative programmes.

The Wholesale and Retail Sector is a significant contributor to South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), being the third largest sector, and employs nearly 20% of the country’s workforce. While the sector has faced challenges due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, it has also seen opportunities for expansion, particularly through technological advancements in e-commerce.