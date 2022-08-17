The Informal Economy in SA “Change happening behind our backs right in front of our eyes”

By Steuart Pennington

I recently came across the work of GG Alcock ‘Kasinomic Revolution’ in which he describes the informal economy as ‘invisible but all around us, like a mist drifting by our car windows, hanging around on street corners, covering the townships. It is growing in an urgent organic pace unmatched by the formal sector’.

Unemployment in SA = 12%

GG quotes the following, and argues that ‘unemployment in SA is no more than 12%, the reason why we hear ‘official’ figures of 32% is because no-one really knows what is happening in our townships:

Consider:

Food Takeaways

50 000 kasi kos takeaways selling everything from the township burger called a kota to vetkoeks, shisanyama’s and amaplate food trucks. 200 000 + people are employed in this sector.

Turns over in excess of R90 billion a year

Muti Market

Employing almost 150 000 people and serving 27 million customers,

Turns over in excess of R18 billion a year

Spaza Shops

There are more than 70 000 hole in the wall spaza shops, 30 000 spazarettes (informal supermarkets) and cash&carries.

Turns over more than R 150 billion rand a year,

Hawkers

500 000 hawkers or table top vendors earning on average between R 1500 to R 3000 each a month in profit, (up to 60% of municipal fruit and vegetable market trade is from this sector and the kasi kos sector)

Turns over around R120 billion a year

Hair Salons

150 000 hair salons ranging from home backrooms to colourful corrugated iron dunusa (barebum) style sell hair pieces and stylings worth millions every weekend.

Turns over R10 billion in stylings and cuts alone.

Taxis

250 000 minibus taxis, driving 15 m DAILY commuter trips

Turns over R50 billion a year

Backroom rentals

Backroom rentals are earned in two ways, domestic and through rental of spaza shops by township home owners,

Turns over around R45 billion per year

Auto Businesses

80 000 Auto businesses – kasi mechanics, services, panel beating, car wash, tyres, sound systems

School Feeding

60 000 school mamas at township schools selling snacks and meals.

Stokfels

Over 820 000 stokfels with 11.4 million members control R5 billion in savings

And there are a multitude of other businesses in these sectors including:

Kasi building, renovations, gates, burglar gaurds, chrome gutters etc

Services – plumbing, electricians, catering & event suppliers tent, toilet and chair hire,

Alcohol – taverns & shebeens

Cultural – muti, livestock, sangoma, inyanga, unveilings, funeral,

Financial – mashonisa, stokvel, masicwabisane

Based on the above alone it would seem that the informal sector could be approaching R1 trillion per annum.

GG Alcock concludes, “But like the matrix this trade and its scale is invisible to us, we don’t see its gleaming corporate headquarters, we don’t recognise its multitudes as they are in a caravan on the side of a road, a pile of veggies on a crate or a little chemist under a highway bridge. Yet in many ways our economy is being sustained and driven by this sector. Not only are these outlets and traders paying VAT on their substantial purchases but they are employing people and bringing in household incomes on a massive scale. In most cases the average Rand circulates more often in a township informal economy than a formal one”.

On June 22 we wrote an article on township life “how is it changing?” https://www.sagoodnews.co.za/township-life-in-sa-how-is-it-changing/

The figures above indicate that considerably more is changing than most of us would believe!

GG Alcock is an Author and has published:

Third World Child, White Born Zulu Bred

KasiNomics, African Informal Economies and the People Who Inhabit Them

Kasinomic Revolution, The Rise of African Informal Economies

He is a specialist in Informal & Kasi (township) economies, Marketing and Route to Market Strategies

www.ggalcock.com