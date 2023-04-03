YES surpasses 100,000 jobs mark, giving youth the chance to be SA’s game-changers

Private sector funded non-profit, the Youth Employment Service (YES), has deployed 100,000 young South Africans into the private sector within just four years. With most of these youth coming from disadvantaged backgrounds, they have the chance to not just change the course of their lives, but also that of the country, says YES chief executive officer Ravi Naidoo.

YES works with businesses to place or sponsor unemployed youth in 12-month quality work experiences that are fully funded by the private sector, giving them the critical experience and skills that they need to secure future employment. In the process, these work experiences have seen R6 billion in salaries injected into local economies across South Africa.