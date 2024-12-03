YES Youth Profiling – Ebernezer Chauke: From unemployed to Data Quality Officer

From being unemployed to entering middle management

Ebernezer Chauke’s journey from unemployment to a key role in middle management at youth@WORK reflects the transformative power of the Youth Employment Service (YES) programme.

Before joining the programme, Chauke was unemployed and lacked a platform to showcase his skills and apply his knowledge to real-life workplace problems. YES not only provided him with a platform but also gave him a motivational boost, enhancing both his personal and professional self-view.

Through YES, he honed his skills as a business analyst and climbed the ranks at youth@WORK. His journey started thanks to being appointed in a pivotal role in shaping the company’s current CRM system. Here he could leverage his expertise across departments to align objectives and processes effectively. This experience allowed him to oversee both in-house and remote teams tasked with monitoring active YES Youth placements across South Africa. Here he could test his managerial skills and reinforce his dedication to fostering growth and resilience within the company.

Chauke’s role as a Data Quality Officer requires him to ensure that data ingested in the organisation is accurately stored and shared across departments. Together with his team, he provides proper training to users within the data space and ensures that security measures are in place to prevent unauthorised access. He manages provincial teams essential in ensuring that YES Youth placed across various host sites by youth@WORK receive quality work experiences.

Throughout his career, Chauke has refined his emotional intelligence, patience, resilience, and ability to work under pressure. His journey at youth@WORK reflects a commitment to continuous learning and a passion for driving organisational success. He acknowledges that miscommunications and misunderstandings are inevitable in the workplace but has learned to listen to understand rather than to respond. This approach has helped him navigate different personalities and approaches effectively.

Having a support system at work has been crucial for Chauke, providing him with the confidence to face challenges head-on. His journey illustrates the importance of resilience, continuous learning, and the ability to adapt and grow within a professional environment.

The impact of the YES Programme on Chauke’s life and career has been profound, offering him the opportunity to apply his skills, grow professionally, and contribute meaningfully to his organisation.