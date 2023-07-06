Young boys in Kagiso given the opportunity to participate in a mentorship program – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

Kagiso community members came together to address issues faced by young boys. Kagiso Skills development Hub commonly known as L17 disabled development Hub recently opened its doors for another landmark event.

On 10 June residents gathered to raise funds for mentorship program aimed at Young men in the community. The speakers were program director Pastor Joel Peter Nkosi, a social worker at L17 disabled Hub, Mrs. Pinky Zondo, as well as program coordinator Captain Paula Mdaka.

They pointed out that many young boys in the in the society are victims of substance abuse such as drugs, crime and living a directionless life. The purpose of the event was to highlight the importance of the role that men play in the society and how much of an impact their upbringing has on their adulthood. If they are able to they need to mentor and guide young men and ensure that they don’t get lost in life.

As local author Captain Paul Mdaka said, “the exposure to social media and bad friends at school requires us to reflect on how best we can raise our children. We are living in environment filled with violence, drugs, alcohol abuse, poverty and other social ills that our young boys are exposed to today.”

Many parents who attended the event were complaining that raising a young boys in this day age is more challenging than ever before.

Chairperson of L17 disabled Hub Mr. Jan Lethoko concluded, “for parents to get a best out of their children, they need to support them in every possible way. This may be accomplished through listening. checking their emotional well being, and keeping the track of their whereabouts.”

At the end of the event, parents had time to interact and share experiences on how to tackle issues they faced by young boys. Food and drinks were also served.