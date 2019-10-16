Young Changemaker Takes on NYC Marathon to Fundraise for an End to Gender-Based Violence in Khayelitsha

On November 3rd, along with 50 000 athletes from around the world, Philippa Dods will be competing in the largest marathon in the world – the New York City Marathon.

As one of the lucky 30 South Africans to get an entry, Philippa Dods is using this platform to campaign for Nonceba – a safe haven for mothers and children that have been raped and sexually abused in Khayelitsha, Cape Town’s biggest township.

“South Africa has experienced so many recent traumatic experiences relating to gender-based violence and rape culture. In the midst of the “#AmINext” movement, born from Uyinene Mrwetyana’s iconic legacy, we have to do something. It doesn’t matter what gender, race, culture or age you are – we have to come together, and we have to do something,” says Philippa Dods.

To raise awareness and drive funds, Dods is hosting a Rooftop Cocktail Party and Auction – where 100% of proceeds from the Event will be donated to Nonceba. The dress code for the Party is strictly Cocktail – champagne and canapés will be served, and it is being held at Cape Town’s most beautiful new venue, the Frontier Cocktail Bar in Greenpoint, which is part of Inner City Ideas Cartel’s exclusive membership-only lounge.

There will be an Auction

You can read more about the event, keep updated with more packages available at the Auction, and buy your tickets here. If you are unable to attend the event, or you are based outside of Cape Town, there is also the option to donate any amount of your choice.

Driven by the desire to tackle gender injustice and inequality, Dods competed in Ironman 70.3 in Durban in June this year for Rape Crisis Cape Town. She ended up raising over R55 000 for the organisation and wrote an article about her Ironman training and fundraising journey. In it, she writes about how driving social impact in her community keeps her inspired and motivated to keep crossing finish lines.

Nonceba was founded because there was nowhere in Khayelitsha for children to go who had been sexually abused and is still the only organisation of its kind in the area.

Philippa Dods says, “One day, shortly after finishing Ironman 70.3 for Rape Crisis Cape Town, I got an email from someone named Jeffrey Kaimowitz. He said he had seen my story in the newspaper and invited me to visit Nonceba in Khayelitsha. A little while later, Jeffrey was showing me around the establishment, and I was enthralled. Nonceba is run by absolute angels. It’s the most beautiful, warm and comforting space.

Jeffrey told me the story of Ashley, a young Cape Town schoolgirl who was also a passionate activist for Nonceba – she filmed a documentary about the organisation that resulted in massive exposure and an influx of funds for the small Khayelitsha NPO. Ashley became a Nonceba hero. Tragically, at the age of 19, Ashley was killed by a drunk driver.

Devastated, her parents took up the challenge to help raise funds to build a new centre in her memory and a few years later, the new facility was opened. My new friend, Jeffrey, is Ashley’s dad. He is the Deputy Chairman of the Trustees and also manages all fundraising for Nonceba. I told Jeffrey that I think that if Ashley and I had ever met, we would have been good friends.”

Help support this important cause by buying a ticket to attend the Rooftop Cocktail Party on 25 October 2019. Let’s end gender-based violence in South Africa once and for all.

Contact Details

Philippa Dods

Email: dodsphilippa@gmail.com

Mobile: +27795009979

Important Links

Nonceba: http://nonceba.org/

Rooftop Cocktail Party: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/86321-rooftop-cocktail-party-nonceba-fundraiser/