Young Women in Business Empowerment Initiative Launch

YOUNG WOMEN-IN-BUSINESS EMPOWERMENT PROGRAMME LAUNCHES FOR WOMEN’S MONTH

Kimberly, Northern Cape: August 2021

As part of Matla A Bokone Solar’s Enterprise Development efforts, a “Young Women in Business” Empowerment Initiative has been launched, in celebration of Women’s Month. The programme intends to assist 100 young women residing within the Sol Plaatje and Dikgatlong Local Municipalities, to start up small-scale enterprises, in whatever area of businesses they wish to pursue.

“The vision of this initiative is to positively impact and to encourage a culture of entrepreneurship amongst the young women within the communities that we work. The key objective being to develop and strengthen the quality of entrepreneurship and thereby work towards eradicating unemployment amongst our communities’ youth,” said Nomzamo Landingwe, Chief Community Operations.

The programme intends to assist 100 young women to successfully register new private companies and will also issue each of the successful applicants with business start-up and compliance paperwork. This will ensure that these businesses are compliant with regards to CIPC Company Registration: BBBEE Certificate; New Business Bank Account; Tax Clearance Certificate; Central Supplier Database Registration.

Furthermore, successful candidates will be linked with SEFA (Small Enterprise Finance Agency) Northern Cape, SEDA (Small Enterprise Development Agency) Northern Cape, and the NYDA (National Youth Development Agency), so that they can receive further business development support and small business financing should they qualify for it.

“Young people with entrepreneurial skills need assistance and guidance, to help them access the economy in a meaningful and sustainable way. This cannot happen without compliance and other essential business documentation,” added Landingwe.

The potential beneficiaries of this programme include young women between the ages of 18 – 35 and have never had a company registered before. Additionally, the applications need to reside within the Sol Plaatje and Dikgatlong Local Municipalities. Applications close 31 August 2021 and are available at https://matlaabokonesolar.co.za/applications/.

This initiative forms part of Matla A Bokone’s Enterprise Development Programme which is strategically designed to stimulate the creation of wealth from which community benefits are realized.

“This is about investing in the people, so as to enhance their prosperity and their quality of life. The ultimate goal is to create a conducive environment for entrepreneurship to thrive within our target communities,” concluded Landingwe.