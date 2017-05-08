Youth cancer: a story of support

Launch of Tyler Sassman Foundation to support youth with cancer

A new foundation that will provide much-needed support and assistance to children, young people with cancer, and their families, was launched in Johannesburg, Emmerentia and the WITS Junior Football Club (WJFC) on the weekend of 29 April to 1 May 2017.

The not-for-profit Tyler Sassman Foundation is being created in memory of sixteen-year-old Tyler Sassman, a popular and promising young soccer player from Greenside, Johannesburg who died of brain cancer on 31 January 2017. His football club, Wits Junior FC, hosted a memorial soccer tournament to coincide with the launch in his memory.

The foundation is being created by Tyler’s family. His mother, Antashia, says how her son’s brave 7-month struggle with his cancer touched the hearts of everyone who knew him – his family and friends, fellow pupils and teachers at Greenside High School, and his former teammates.

However, during that period his family realised there was a pressing need for support, assistance and informative literature for young cancer sufferers and their families, and decided to fill the void.

“Our biggest challenge was seeing him often in so much pain and the emotional trauma of living with cancer as it not only affects the patients, but family as well,” says Antashia.

Among other things the foundation will, through public and private partnerships, donate much-needed ergonomically designed pressure equalising orthopaedic body support systems to children with cancer to alleviate the pain and discomfort caused by their illness. It will also invest in the development of educational literature such as a children’s book and an interactive mobile application to assist children living with cancer, and their families.

The initial focus of the foundation will be on cancer sufferers between the ages of 13 and 17, but it will try to assist anyone it can if possible whilst focusing on young sports people faced with such a challenge.

Tyler was passionate about soccer which he started playing at the age of five at Dazzlers Football Club. Speaking at his memorial service, his former coach at Wits Juniors, Matthew George, said “Tyler was a skilled player who had the potential to one day play in the big European clubs and leagues.”

His school and soccer friends describe Tyler as a devout Christian, compassionate and with a big heart, who brought laughter to many, but could not stand to see someone else suffer, especially if he was unable to do anything about it.

“After the initial shock of his diagnosis, Tyler fought bravely as he went for treatment and surgery, often shielding us from his own pain and discomfort. Despite all the realities and challenges of such a situation that faces all families who go through this, it was actually the testimony of Tyler’s life through friends that showed us how much he impacted the lives of his communities, that motivated us to start the foundation,” says Antashia.

Details of the launch and the soccer tournament were:

Date: 29 April to 1 May, 2017.

Time: 08h30 – 29 April for official launch

Venue: Wits Juniors Football Club, Judith Road, Emmarentia, Johannesburg.

