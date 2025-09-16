Youth empowerment for 15 Cape Flats entrepreneurs living with disabilities

Cape Flats entrepreneur turns sketches into T-shirts

Fifteen young people living with disabilities from Cape Flats communities – including: Crossroads, Delft, Eerste River, Khayelitsha and Mitchell’s Plain – have taken their first steps towards running their own businesses thanks to Engen’s New Venture Creation Learnership.

Launched in September 2023, the programme equips participants with practical skills in business planning, finance, marketing and customer service. Over the past 18 months, learners have completed NQF Level 2 training and, to mark this milestone, each received a brand-new laptop along with computer skills training to help them put their business ideas into action. They will soon progress to NQF Level 4.

For Eerste River resident Kurt Daniel Williams, the support has already paid off. A talented artist, Kurt has launched Sketch on T-Shirt, a small business where he prints his pencil portrait sketches onto clothing. His designs can be seen on Instagram (@kurtkeepsketching).

“Entrepreneurship is about creating opportunities and turning ideas into reality,” says Dee Mdeka, Engen’s Skills Development Facilitator.

“We’re inspired by learners like Kurt who are using their creativity and resilience to build businesses that can make a difference in their communities.”

In total, 44 young people with disabilities are enrolled in the New Venture Creation Learnership across Cape Town, Soweto and Witbank, building the skills and confidence to become the next generation of entrepreneurs.

